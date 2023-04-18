SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — A collaboration of several local churches is breaking ground on their first ever community vegetable garden.

Shady Spring First Baptist Church, West View Church and LunchBox Pantry in Raleigh County have partnered to bring a community vegetable garden to the area. The idea is to allow the community to work in the garden and pick fresh produce. The group will also be donating fresh veggies to the Lunchbox Food Pantry.

The churches are looking for fellow churches or other organizations to partner with them to help plant and tend the garden throughout the summer. Potatoes and onions will be planted Saturday, April 22, 2023, and the community is asked to join!