BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One church’s fall festival has been rescheduled due to possible inclement weather in the area.

Beckley Church of God’s ‘Fall Into Jesus’ festival was originally scheduled to take place on Friday, October 20, 2023. However, due to incoming weather, the festival was rescheduled to the following day on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

The festival will have tons of food, games, hay rides, and other fall activities for the entire family to enjoy. There will also be a pumpkin decorating contest, as well as a candy corn contest.

The festival will happen at the Old Mill Farm at 105 Wickham Road in Beckley, West Virginia. Festivities will get started at 3 PM with the auction beginning at 5:30 PM.

The event is completely open to the public.