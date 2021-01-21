Local firefighters provide tips to staying safe while using alternative heat this winter

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The cold winter chill has everyone looking for a way to stay warm. There are other ways to find relief from the cold other than traditional heater.

Some of the options are portable heaters, space heaters, and wood burning stoves. Any option you pick, make sure to follow the instructions on how to use it safely. Aaron Halstead, a Beckley Firefighter, gave some tips on how to stay safe while keeping warm.

“If you go to bed, it is recommended that you turn them off, and also if you leave the room, don’t leave one unattended,” Halstead said.

Keep anything that can burn three feet away from the heating source, and make sure to test smoke alarms at least once a month. Half of home heating fires are reported during the months of December, January, and February.