BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 P.M. at Wooton Park on Fernandez Drive in Beckley, Girl Scout Troop 35392 will be holding a ceremony for the US Flag Retirement located on the grounds of the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority (RCSWA).

They are partnering with RCSWA. The old tattered flags which are brought to them are turned over to the Girl Scout Troop to properly dispose of the American flag during their burning ceremony.

According to the U.S. Flag Code, “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning”.