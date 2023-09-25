SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) — A local high school student was reportedly injured in an dirt bike accident this past weekend.

According to dispatchers, on September 24, 2023, at approximately 6:30 P.M., there were reports of a dirt bike accident on Cernuto Road. The teenager was transported to the hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

The Mabscott Fire Department, Jan Care EMS, and the Raleigh County Sherriff’s Office arrived on scene.

According to a Facebook post from the Woodrow Wilson High School Wrestling page, the teenager involved in the accident is a student at Independence High School.

Out of respect for the teen and their family, their name will not be released at this time.

Continue to follow 59News for more updates on this story.