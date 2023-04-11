BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local LPN was recently recognized for her hard work and dedication towards her patients and coworkers.

The Beckley VA Medical Center held its annual Federal Woman of the Year award ceremony, which recognized 11 VA women employees, with the theme of “Celebrating Women Who Tell Their Stories: The Purpose, Promise, and Power of Storytelling.”

The theme celebrated making women’s stories visible to the public, in which women would be recognized, making sure these stories would have the opportunity to be told.

Beckley VAMC’s Center for Development & Civic Engagement chose this year’s winner, Kayla Webb, an LPN with Beckley VAMC’s Home-Based Primary Service Line. She was described as, “always smiling, optimistic, and extraordinarily approachable. She is reliable, time-efficient, and open to change.”

She was awarded two DAISY Nursing Awards for her exceptional work with Veterans. In December 2022, she was also recognized as Employee of the Month.

“I walk a little taller knowing that I help care for our nation’s heroes. There’s a special resounding buzz here that you don’t find anywhere else. Even when the halls are quiet and the lights are dim, there’s something about this place and all the stories these walls hold. There’s a pride that exists here that just makes your heart swell,” Webb ecstatically said.

Kayla is thrilled to even be honored for the award.

“If only you could have seen my face just to see my named listed among the names of so many other strong women. I like to be the person behind the curtains of the stage helping others nail their parts and shine. I’m not much on being in the spotlight, but I’m forever humbled and grateful for this award. It may be a small token of appreciation in the grand scheme of things, but it means the world to me,” expressed Webb.

Other nominations included: