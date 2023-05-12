BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — On May 13, 2023 from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. at Little Beaver State Park, the Three Rivers Avian Center is prepared to take flight for their 21st annual Migration Celebration!

The Migration Celebration is a family-friendly event celebrating the return of springtime birds.

There will be a live birds of prey presentation showcasing an owl, a peregrine, and Regis

the bald Eagle.

Kids can enjoy face painting, hiking, a nature and bird walk and so much more.

Wendy Perroni, Executive Director for Three Rivers Avian Center, said she encourages

everyone to attend rain or shine.

“It’s free, it’s open to the public, and it’s a lot of fun. People have been coming to it now for over 20 years, it’s great,” said Perroni.

Perroni adds there will be door prizes and catering by Dickey’s Barbeque.