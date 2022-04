COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — According to information from Trooper Morton out of the West Virginia State Police, a missing teen from the Coal City area has been reported.

Tanner Hensley, 15, was last seen on Westwood Drive in Beckley on April 19, 2022, at approximately 10 a.m. Tanner is 5’8″, 187 lbs., has blue eyes, blonde hair, and scars on his left arm.



Photos of Tanner Hensley provided by Tpr. Morton.

Trooper Morton asks that any information regarding this case should be reported to (304) 256-6700.