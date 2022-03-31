GHENT, WV (WVNS) – There are over a thousand customers without power in the Ghent area of Raleigh County.

According to AEP, there are a total of 1,448 power outages from Flat Top Lake to Shady Spring Middle School. The outages end just before Shady Spring, and include Mount View and Cool Ridge. Weathered Ground, a local brewery, made a Facebook post reporting they were among the customers in the outage.

“We currently have no power! We will keep everyone updated as soon as we have more information!” Weathered Ground Brewery

The estimated time of restoration is 9:30 PM tonight.