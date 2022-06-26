SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — Multiple crews responded to a structure fire at the Saint Colman Catholic Church in Shady Spring.

According to the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, the call for a structure fire at the Saint Colman Catholic Church in Shady Spring came in at 10:16 A.M. on Sunday, June 26, 2022. When crews arrived, the church was already burned to the ground and still smoldering.

The Beaver Volunteer Fire Department said given the nature of the fire, it is considered suspicious in nature and is being investigated as arson.

Anyone with any information regarding the fire is asked to contact the WV State Police, Trooper D. Daniels at (304) 256-6700, the WV State Fire Marshal’s Arson Hotline at 1 (800) 233-3473 or Crime Stoppers of Raleigh County at 304-255-STOP or www.crimestopperswv.com

The Beaver Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by Ghent VFD, Coal City VFD, Ghent EMS, National Park Service and the WV State Police.