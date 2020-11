HARPER, WV (WVNS) — Firefighters from multiple departments are battling a house fire near the Raleigh County community of Harper.

Dispatchers received the call at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 for a house fire on Upper Sandlick Road. Trap Hill Volunteer firefighters were joined by those from Beaver, Lester, and Bradley-Prosperity for tanker assistance.

No road closures or injuries were reported, but Jan-Care Ambulance was dispatched as a precaution.