New axe throwing business opens in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A new business is set to open in downtown Beckley.

Tony Martin went to an axe throwing bar to celebrate a birthday and what he thought he would only enjoy for a little bit quickly turned into a passion that left him itching for a similar place back in Beckley.

“I actually fell in love with it,” said Tony Martin, co-owner of the Axe Hole Beckley.

“I said hey you wanna open one up? And he said yeah are you serious.” said April Cook, co-owner of Axe Hole Beckley.

Martin and Cook both have backgrounds in finance, and were able to quickly get the idea off the ground. They became a part of the World Axe Throwing League. They got space in the same building where Martin’s old accounting office used to be. All they needed was a name to set them apart, and it came from an unexpected source.

“She was like my mother came up with axe hole, and I was like Axe Hole Beckley, that’s catchy what could be better than that,” said Martin.

Serving as a family attraction, the Axe Hole offers local beer and wine, as well as games and prizes.

Looking to put their best foot forward, the Axe Hole will hold a soft opening to celebrate the Great Race. The owners hope the special event will give people a taste of axe throwing and solidify a new business in the area.

“There are going to be thousands of spectators coming in ,so we thought it would be a good opportunity to open the doors,” said Cook.

“We kind of just wanted to create an anchor and maybe change uptown a little bit tor bring some activity to the city of Beckley,” said Cook.

Martin and Cook hope they can serve as a beacon as well, helping bring in customers to the other businesses in downtown Beckley, and eventually attract new businesses, too.

Axe Hole officially opens Monday, June 28, 2021. To make reservations, click here.