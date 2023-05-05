BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The weather is bringing more than just sunshine.

The May flowers everyone is talking about are here. Beckley Art Center is hosting a new exhibit starting May 5th, 2023.

The Les Fleurs exhibit, named after the French phrase meaning “The Flowers'” will be going on from now until June tenth.

Most of the pieces on display for the exhibit are for sale, and each represents a local artist and their craft. Robby Moore, the Executive Director of the Beckley Art Center said the themed shows are a favorite.

“We love to do these themed shows, because its always amazing to see how each artist is inspired by the theme and what it is they create,” said Moore. Moore also said this is a perfect time and place to find gifts for Mother’s Day. The reception is only part of the exhibit, with more events taking place throughout the month like:

THE GARDEN PARTY

Join in at the Dan and Cynthia Bickey Art Gallery for a special cocktail party, May 13, 6pm – 8pm. Celebrate Beckley Art Center’s growth with a fantastical flower experience and learn about ways to help the Arts bloom in our community. The art exhibition Les Fleur will serve as a backdrop to an evening of hors d’oeuvres, libations, photo opportunities and unique art moments. Flower themed cocktail attire is strongly encouraged.



