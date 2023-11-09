BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On November 16, 2023, from 8:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M, the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority is hosting its New River Gorge Economic Outlook Summit at the Black Knight Conference Center in Beckley.

This event will be looking into the communities in Raleigh, Summers, Fayette, and Nicholas counties from an economic standpoint and show their potential.

The two keynote speakers at the event will be John Deskins, Ph.D., Director of the West Virginia University Bureau of Business and Economic Research, and Samantha Nygaard, New River Gorge Regional Representative for the National Parks Conservation Association.

“Our partners and stakeholders are going to want to hear and dissect this valuable data. The National Parks Conservation Association report on the New River Gorge will have been released and this will be its first public presentation. Also, WVU’s economic research offers a barometer against past years and benchmarks our region in comparison to the rest of the state,” said Jina Belcher, Executive Director of NRGRDA.

This event is free to the public.