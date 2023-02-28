COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office reported an investigation was done at Independence Middle School after a threat was made on social media Monday, February 27, 2023.

Deputies with the Independence Middle School’s resource officer division were called immediately after a threat was made on social media Monday evening.

The juvenile responsible for the threat was identified and has subsequently been criminally charged with making the threat.

West Virginia State code prohibits identification of the juvenile.