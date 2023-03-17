GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A one-car accident caused more than 1,000 American Electric Power (AEP) customers to lose power on Friday afternoon.

At 3:33 PM on Friday, March 17, 2023, a car reportedly struck a power pole on Route 19 when trying to avoid an oncoming vehicle. The driver reportedly had to swerve to avoid the oncoming car and drove into the pole.

No injuries were sustained during the accident.

According to the AEP Outage Maps, there are 1,383 customers in the surrounding area are without power. Power is expected to be restored around 10 PM.

