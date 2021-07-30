One dead following house fire in Raleigh County

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — One person is dead following a house fire in Raleigh County, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Raleigh County Emergency Services told 59News the call came in at 6:00 Friday, July 30, 2021 for a fire on Kraco Lane in Daniels. We do not know of any additional injuries.

Investigators with the State Fire Marshal said the victim was an adult, but did not release their name.

Beaver, Ghent, and Mabscott Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire, along with Jan Care Ambulance and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal.

