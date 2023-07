BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– One person was injured due to a vehicle accident in front of Oak Hill Garbage located on Route 41.

According to Raleigh County Dispatch, on July 24, 2023, around 3:54 p.m. personnel from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Bradley Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department, and an ambulance from Jan Care responded to the scene. So far, the road has not been closed off.