BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The party has come to an end as one local store announced it is closing its doors for a final time.

Party City in Beckley announced on Friday, February 10, 2023, that the Party City corporation informed them the store will be closing in March 2023.

Party City will be holding an out-of-business sale starting February 22nd and will run until the store closes on March 27th. The announcement was made just a few weeks after Party City announced they were filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy.