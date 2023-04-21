BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Pre-K is back after a five year break. Parents enrolled for Fall Pre-K and received info on child-care centers while children were free to enjoy a day of play with their peers.

The Pre-K Expo, sponsored by Raleigh County School District and AccessHealth, was set up in the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center. Families with Children 5 years old and up were encouraged to come out and enjoy the festivities.

Principal of Fairdale Elementary, Bethany Staffer, said the event is a great opportunity for parents to meet teachers and receive any help they may need.

“It’s a great opportunity to go ahead and meet these kids, and it is just a great opportunity,” said Staffer.

Interactive school booths, community resources, giveaways and school information were available to parents with children wanting to join school or children already enrolled.

The expo was complete with play areas and even a school bus where children were encouraged to find their assigned seat ahead of time. The bus seats were used to help the children get a feel for the bus riding experience.

The administrator of Access Health, Brittany Martin, gives some info about just what exactly her clinic offers to children and parents alike.

“We are here to let people know; we are here to schedule health visits. We have some really cold goody bags. We offer women’s health, pediatric health, children’s health screening. We are a comprehensive health center here in Raleigh County,” said Martin.

Children received goody bags and treats. A grab-a-book bus was parked inside filled with books for children free of cost. The organization team says they hope next year is an even bigger success.

Pre-K sign-ups are available now on the Raleigh County School District website.