BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — With the unofficial kickoff to summer happening this weekend, and many returning to water sports and fishing, it is important to prepare your boat for the upcoming season.

59News spoke to Mountaineer Boat Sales about what you need to do to prepare your boat for a summer on the water. Owner Mike Meador says it is important to check your oil, add clean fuel and fuel cleaner to the engine, as well as checking the battery and all the electrics on the boat as well as safety equipment.

“You need your life preservers, one for everyone on the boat, fire extinguisher, whistle or horn. And that’s West Virginia Requirements,” said Mike Meador, Owner of Mountaineer Boat Sales.

Meador also says it is important to check your boat trailer as well to make sure it is ready to haul your boat.