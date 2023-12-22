BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Commission received nearly $3.8 million in opioid lawsuit settlement funds, Raleigh County Commission President David Tolliver said on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Commissioners said the money is likely to be spent on educating youth in the school system on the dangers of opioids and other substances.

Tolliver said the county’s jail bill to Southern Regional Jail has soared astronomically since pharmaceutical manufacturers pumped millions of painkillers into the county, with at least 80% of those at SRJ charged with addiction-related crimes.

The settlement money will not be spent on paying the jail bill, said Tolliver.

“I already talked to Sheriff (Jim) Canaday, about getting some type of program to go into the schools,” he said. “You gotta start at a younger age. I think prevention, if you start at a younger age, is basically where you want to start spending the money.”

Tolliver said commissioners have at least 10 years to spend the opioid funds, which must be spent to address societal ills created by the opioid epidemic.

In the meantime, county officials have deposited the funds into an interest-bearing C-D account. They expect additional opioid settlement funds in the future, Tolliver added.