BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – During the Raleigh County Commission meeting Tuesday, February 15, 2022, a significant portion revolved around sewer projects in the area.

By the end of the meeting, commissioners designated 2 million dollars to get the Piney View and Batoff sewer projects off the ground.

They hope to have the design phase done in July. They will then put the project up for bid. There will be approximately 321 customers impacted by this project.

“to clean up the New River down around the Carey area. That will allow us to set aside 2 million dollars for Piney View and New River. ” Dave Tolliver, County Commission president

The commission also awarded a million dollars toward a new sewer treatment plant in Shady Spring. They asked the Shady Spring PSD not to raise rates for a year, and the PSD agreed. The money for this project comes from the American Rescue Fund.