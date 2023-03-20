BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia State Police responded to a call of a firearm of an elementary school property.

On Monday, March 20, 2023, deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office received a call stating a student had been seen with a firearm at Ridgeview Elementary School. When officers arrived on scene and investigated, they seized a realistic-looking BB gun from the student in question.

No actual firearm was believed to be on campus, according to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office’s statement by Sheriff J.C. Canaday. Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Division is handling the investigation. Appropriate enforcement action is being taken by the school system and the RCSO.