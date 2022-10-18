BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police announced a DUI checkpoint will be set up on Thursday, October 20, 2022 in the Beaver area of Raleigh County.

The checkpoint will be stationed along Route 19. It will be .1 mile south of the intersection with Airport Road. The checkpoint will operate from 6:00 PM to 12:00 AM.

WVSP said the purpose of the checkpoint is to “deter impaired driving and educate the motoring public about the dangers and consequences of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

Stick with 59News for any updates on the checkpoint.