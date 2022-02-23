BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Raleigh County Humane Society is at capacity once again.

As of February 23, 2022, the shelter has over 75 animals in its care, with all of them in need of homes. Due to the space restrictions and time needed to care for the dozens of animals, the Humane Society said they will not be accepting strays or aggressive animals from animal control or owner surrenders until further notice.

“The ASPCA recommends a minimum of 15 minutes of interaction for each and every dog back there,” said Social Outreach Coordinator Alexis Johnston. “Even between our four amazing kennel staff, that works out to almost 5 hours a day just walking dogs.”

Johnston added that time doesn’t include feeding, cleaning kennels, and medical attention. The Humane Society Partners with multiple rescues and foster homes to find these animals forever homes both in and out of the state.

The Humane Society also added they will have multiple adoption events at the PetSmart at Crossroads Mall next week.