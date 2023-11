BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — After nearly 30 years on the bench, a Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge is planning to retire.

Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick II will not be seeking reelection in 2024.

Instead, Kirkpatrick told 59News that he is planning to retire at the end of his term. His last day will be December 31, 2024.

Stick with 59News for more.