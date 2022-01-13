Raleigh County man faces sexual assault charge

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to court documents, Dean Wyatt Van Devender, of Daniels, WV, was arrested and charged with felony sexual assault in the third degree.

The criminal complaint said on December 27, 2021, Dean knowingly engaged in sexual intercourse with a minor. In a recorded interview, the victim also said that between February 20, 2019 and October 4, 2021, Dean forced her to perform non-consensual sexual acts five separate times.

Court documents said Dean Wyatt Van Devender was approximately 19 to 22 when these actions happened. All incidents under investigation occurred in Raleigh County between February 20, 2019 and December 27, 2021.

Dean is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail with his bond set at $275,000.