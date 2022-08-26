BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County mean pleaded guilty in federal court today, August 26, 2022, to federal drug charges.

According to court documents, on March 8, 2020, law enforcement pulled over a car in the Beckley area. Chadd. E Worley, 44, of Beckley, was a passenger in the car. He admitted to police during the traffic stop to having 23 grams of heroin in his possession. He also admitted his intent to sell the heroin in Raleigh County.

Worley is scheduled to be sentenced on December 30, 2022. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson applauded the work done by the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.