SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — According to court documents, Joshua Radcliffe, 39, of Shady Spring, was sentenced today, July 29, 2022 to four years and three months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Based on court documents and statements made in court, Joshua Radcliffe admitted he used a Cobray Model D, .45/.410-caliber Derringer pistol to rob the Shop Rite convenience store in the Shady Spring area. The robbery occurred on December 1, 2021. Law enforcement officers found the firearm in his residence during a search on December 6, 2021.

Federal law prohibits a person who already has a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Radcliffe was aware about his prohibition from possessing a firearm because of his August 2019 felony conviction.

Radcliffe must also serve three years of supervised release once his time is served. The previous felony conviction was held in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia for conspiracy to use firearms in a drug trafficking crime.