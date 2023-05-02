BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A new industrial project is underway at the The Raleigh County Memorial Airport.

The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and Region 1 Planning and Development Council collaborated with each other and recently accepted a $7,729,959.00 bid from A.L.L. Construction, Inc., of Mount Storm, West Virginia. This funding will be used for a new 105-acre industrial project for the Raleigh County Memorial Airport.

According to the NRGRDA, This project is scheduled to take about a year to complete.

Jina Belcher, NRGRDA Executive Director, shared how this project is good initiative for the Mountain State.

“This is one of the most complex yet rewarding projects we’ve led. Many people and funding programs came together in a positive way to make it possible,” said Belcher.

Belcher also listed major developments to that highlight this project, which include:

The Raleigh County Commission approved a special grant of $544,000 to complete the funding for the project.

Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced a $1 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to expand the airport terminal to accommodate future passengers and employees.

Progress continues on the aviation maintenance training program led by New River Community and Technical College.

Local, state and federal leaders announced the final funding for the $8.3 million project, which is a $1.75 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.

Additional major funding awards include Infrastructure Jobs Development Council funding from the State of West Virginia funding $3,239,000, Appalachian Regional Commission funding $1.75 million and U.S. Economic Development Administration funding $1.75 million, which will go to other major part of the projects and entice interested companies as well to take part.

Other sources of funding include:

Raleigh County Commission – $535,000

Appalachian Power – $200,000

Pendleton Community Bank – $1 million interim project financing

Raleigh County Memorial Airport – Federal Aviation Administration – $75,000

Raleigh County Memorial Airport – $535,000

Belcher added that the bids for the airport industrial park site project came in higher than expected, making it “essential to the project’s ability to move forward on time and on budget.”

“The airport is poised for a major influx of new businesses and increased air travel thanks to the leadership of our long-time airport manager Tom Cochran and the infusion of multiple sources of funding to create site-ready land to recruit aerospace and cargo firms,” said Belcher.

Belcher also shared how this project is beneficial as well.

“Raleigh County Memorial Airport is blessed with ample land and infrastructure to attract aerospace industry businesses to southern West Virginia. The airport is located three miles east of Beckley and about 30 minutes from the Virginia border, offering daily commercial flights as well as private and charter options. In addition, RCMA is open 24 hours a day, employs 12 people, features two runways and two industrial parks, and is located near three interstate highways. The airport is only one mile from the convergence of I-64 and I-77, and one hour from I-81.”

Belcher also added that the region is home to the West Virginia Institute of Technology and New River Community and Technical College.

She explained, “these training and education opportunities were part of the reason we were awarded the AEROReady Community Certification, enhancing workforce potential in seven counties.” Those counties include Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Nicholas, Wyoming, Mercer, and McDowell.