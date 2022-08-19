BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Public Defender’s Office is starting to transition from traditional defense strategies to more concentration on holistic defense.

With the new program, the office will no longer focus solely on legal issues. They will now focus on housing, jobs, parenting issues, and more. This shift is aimed at helping them get out into the community to offer services for the personal issues that effected their clients’ court issues.

59News caught up with Chief Public Defender Stacey Fragile with her thoughts on the new program.

“I believe that this plan will allow us to truly help our clients turn their lives around. I believe that with the implementation of this plan we will be able to assist our clients in becoming productive members of the community after overcoming their legal obstacles.” Stacey Fragile | Chief Public Defender for the 10th Judicial Circuit

This program will also help with connecting clients with transportation resources. Those resources include: pamphlets with bus routes and contact information for the local taxi services, advocate before the County Commission stop next or near the Raleigh County Courthouse, and advocate with the County Corrections Board to implement a shuttle service for those clients that do not live within the service area of a local public transportation provider.

“Many of the action items in this plan are preventative in nature thereby assisting our clients in their efforts to lead a more fulfilling life within the bounds of the legal system.” Stacey Fragile | Chief Public Defender for the 10th Judicial Circuit

Below is contact information for resources if anyone is needing to seek help.