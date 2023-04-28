BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A new incoming Superintendent of Raleigh County Schools was announced after a special meeting.

Dr. Serena Starcher was named incoming superintendent of Raleigh County Schools during a special meeting of Raleigh County Board of Education on Friday, April 28, 2023. Starcher, a current assistant superintendent, will assume the role of superintendent on July 1, 2023, when Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price retires.

Starcher has spent much of her time as assistant superintendent on construction projects, including the new Stratton Elementary School on S. Fayette Street in Beckley. The BOE hired Starcher in a 3-2 vote, following an executive session.