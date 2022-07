BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing man.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, William Dustin Bowen was last seen in the Flat Top area on July 7, 2022. He is approximately six feet tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone who know anything about the whereabouts of Mr. Bowen is asked to contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department as soon as possible at (304) 255-9300.