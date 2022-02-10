UPDATE: STANAFORD, WV (WVNS) — According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Lilly Scott was found safe.

STANAFORD, W.V. (WVNS) – Yesterday, February 9, 2022 Lilly Scott, 14, was reported missing by family members.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Scott is described as a white female, five feet four inches tall and approximately 100lbs. She was last seen in the Stanaford area of Raleigh County.

Anyone with details regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to immediately contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.