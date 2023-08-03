BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority is putting in new liners to protect the surrounding environment.

The liners are designed to help prevent waste leachate from seeping into the ground and contaminating the area’s groundwater. The process of putting the liners consists of many layers, including clay, rock, and several layers of the liners itself.

“The liner system protects the environment, it protects all the groundwater from all the leachate water that comes through the trash. Therefore, not contaminating any ground water.” Travis Kiblinger, Director of Operations for the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority

According to the landfill’s Director of Operations, Travis Kiblinger, the liners should be fully installed by late August to mid-September of 2023, and the liners give the surrounding environment around seven years of protection from contamination.