BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Tax Office website is down due to a maintenance issue, according to a post from the Raleigh County Sheriffs Office.

If you need to pay your taxes, contact the office at 304-255-9162 and you may pay over the phone with a credit or debit card. You can also pay through the mail to the Sheriff of Raleigh County at 215 Main Street Beckley, WV 25801.

Office hours are Monday through Friday 8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.