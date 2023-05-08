BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority announced the Raleigh County Tire Collection will be happening soon.

Annually, the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority hosts an event for state residents to bring their old tires for proper disposal. Only tires from state residents will be accepted, excluding tires from businesses.

Each person will have a strict ten tire limit. Tires must also be off their rim before being brought in for disposal. The only tires that are accepted are passenger car or light truck tires.

The event will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at the Raleigh County Convention Center’s lot from 8a.m. to 4p.m. For more information, visit Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority’s Facebook.