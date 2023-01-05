RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the Raleigh County Emergency Services posted the most recent water distribution list for Raleigh County on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Drinking water will be available at the following areas:

Trap Hill Fire Department 6:00 PM -8:00 PM

Sophia City Fire Department 11:00 AM -2:00 PM

Gospel Lighthouse Church in Sundial 3:00 PM- 7:00 PM

Coal River Fire Department 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

The positioning of the potable water tankers across the county remains unchanged. Residents must bring their own containers to be filled at these tankers. The locations of potable water tankers are as follows:

Helen Park- Tams Hwy/ Berry Branch area

Coal River Fire Department

Whitesville Fire Department

W. Main St, Sophia in front of train caboose

Trap Hill Fire Department

The shower facility is still open and available for use at the Lester Fire Department from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM. Residents must bring all necessary toiletries and linens.

