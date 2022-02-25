SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — According to documents from the United States Department of Justice, a Raleigh County woman plead guilty to a federal fraud charge Friday, February 25, 2022.

Wanda Jane Goode, 42, of Shady Spring was a cashier at a supermarket in Beaver, WV. From April 2019 to September 2019 Goode would fraudulently activate Visa prepaid debit cards for her own personal use. During the stated time, Goode amassed more than $87,000 in fraudulent Visa prepaid debit cards.

Goode pled guilty to wire fraud and faces up to 20 years in prison when she in sentenced on June 16, 2022. As part of her plea agreement, Goode will pay $87,265.50 in restitution.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk presided over the hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Negar Kordestani is prosecuting the case.