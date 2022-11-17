HARPER, WV (WVNS) — According to the Department of Justice, on November 17, 2022, a Raleigh County woman was sentenced to prison for distribution of methamphetamine.

Brenda, Crewey, 49, of Harper, was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. On February 21, 2020, Crewey sold 4 grams of meth to an undercover informant. Crewey admitted to selling the quantity as well as consistently selling meth and heroin over the previous year.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit for conducting the investigation.