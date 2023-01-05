BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – With the ongoing water emergency in Raleigh County, one local hospital had a plan to keep water flowing.

Raleigh General Hospital implemented its emergency management plan during the water outage over Christmas. Bottled water was given to patients to drink and five-gallon bottles with manual pumps were used for cooking and hand washing. Robert McCann, director of plant and facilities operations said planning is key when preparing for emergencies involving water shortages.

“Our number one thing here is safety and to be able to provide good safe quality care for our patients at Raleigh General Hospital.” Robert McCann, director of plant and facilities operations

Raleigh General also has two 500-gallon tanks to keep the boiler going for heat in the building.