RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A retired Raleigh County K9 officer recently passed away, according to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

Bella was a retired Raleigh County K9, a bloodhound, who served from 2010 until 2021 with her handler Lt. Killen, whose family she went on to live with after her retirement.

Photo Courtesy: Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

During her time as a K9 officer, she was a tracking dog whose job included looking for missing kids, and tracking dangerous suspects that were on the run.

She was reportedly very popular with local kids in schools, where she visited even after her retirement.

Bella will be missed by many.