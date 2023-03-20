BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Police Department is pleased to announce the 2023 Junior Police and Leadership Academy. Through proper education pratices, the goal of the Academy is to foster better communication between the youth and the Beckley Police Department.

The mission of the Junior Police Academy is to educate Beckley’s youth about the structure and activities of their police department.

The Junior Police Academy class is not a “training” class, but an “information” class, including a behind-the-scenes look at the Beckley Police Department. The program’s promise is to educate youth so that they will be more supportive of police officers and the department and and in turn will also be better leaders within their schools and communities.

The week-long academy has been created to provide the knowledge of police units and services. Students will have a better understanding of the responsibilities and duties that officers face on a regular basis.

The program starts Monday, June 12, 2023, and ends on Friday, June 16, 2023. The Beckley Police Department will also host a second Junior Police Academy starting on Monday, June 26, 2023, and ends on Friday, June 30, 2023. The time will be 8:30 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. every day. Class size is limited to 21 students. Registrations will be accepted for 11 to 14 years old. 6th, 7th, 8th, and incoming 9th grade students currently enrolled in BEST and Park Middle Schools or 5th graders currently enrolled in the feeder elementary schools can also apply.

Applications are available online at https://beckley.org/police-department/jpa/application. Copies of the applications can also be picked up Beckley Police Department Records Division. Applications are also available at Park & Beckley-Stratton Middle Schools, Crescent, Hollywood, Bradley, Cranberry, Stanaford, Mabscott, Maxwell Hill, Beckley and Stratton Elementary Schools.