RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Several Raleigh County buildings will close early on Thursday, January 6, 2022, due to incoming winter weather.

According to Raleigh County Administrator Jay Quesenberry, due to the impending weather forecast the following buildings will closed at 3:00 p.m.

Raleigh County Commission

Raleigh County Courthouse

Prosecuting Attorney

Judicial Annex

