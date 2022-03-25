SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) – One local club is looking to hit the bullseye on a state championship this weekend.

The Shady Spring Archery club has it’s sights set on a state championship in the West Virginia Division of National Resources Archery in the Schools State Tournament. Students from Middle and High School will compete in the state tournament. Although now only a club, sport coaches and shooters hope WVSSAC sanctioning for the team will happen one day.

“This is more of a club thing right now. Hopefully it will be SSAC sanctioned one day. These kids they have a good comradery of the team. They do a lot of good things together, and I really do hope it becomes a sport one day.” William York, Head Coach of Shady Archery

A total of 7 schools from across the state qualified for the tournament this year. Nonetheless, Shady hopes to win it all.