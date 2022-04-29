SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) – Shady Spring High School has won $1000 for third place in a statewide contest sponsored by the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA).

The WVABCA was pleased to announced on Friday, April 29, 2022, that Shady Spring was among the top five winners of the ninth annual ‘No School Spirits’ Public Service Announcement (PSA) contest. The contest was to see what school could create and submit the best video addressing the dangers of underage drinking and driving. A total of 47 entries were made from 29 different schools across the state.

An award ceremony is scheduled to take place at Shady Spring High School at 1 PM on Monday May 2, 2022. Each student who participated in the creation of the PSA will be given a ‘certificate of recognition‘ from the Governor.

“I am so proud of each and every student across West Virginia that participated in the contest. If these PSA’s save just one student from drinking and driving, then it’s worth it. Unfortunately I will not be able to celebrate with Shady Spring High School, but they should know that I recognize their hard work and I am proud of them for sharing this important message with their peers.” Governor Jim Justice (R-WV)

The other four winners were also announced, with Clay County High School winning first place and being awarded $5000 as well as the privilege of having their PSA aired on television and radio both in April and in August when school starts. The additional three winners were:

2nd Place: Lewis County High School – $2,500

4th Place: Tolsia High School – $750

5th Place: Tyler Consolidated High School – $750

WVABCA Commissioner Fred Wooton is pleased with the growth of the program and is thankful for the many sponsors it takes to run the contest.