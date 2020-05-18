Shady Spring HS Agricultural Ed teachers process pork sausage to help ease meat shortage fears

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — As concerns over a possible nationwide meat shortage stemming from the coronavirus pandemic continue to grow, one pork supply chain is getting some help in a unique way.

Shady Spring High School’s agricultural education department learned some pigs were going to be euthanized at an Ohio-based farm run by a teacher’s family member. With the full support from Raleigh County Superintendent David Price, teachers, facilitators and volunteers decided to take in those 29 hogs for distribution.

The pigs were first slaughtered at a Cook Brothers facility, then brought to the school’s agriculture center to be processed, under the careful supervision of a state inspector.

“The meat inspector’s have been here the whole time helping us get through the temperature, to make sure we stay under the right temperature, and get it put back, and that we can actually grind the sausage to where everybody can eat it.”

Altogether, they are making 3700 pounds of breakfast sausage. Aside from being fed to Raleigh County schools from their local FFA, the pork sausage can also be sold to area supermarkets.