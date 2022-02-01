Shady Spring Public Service District to receive grant for new sewer system

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Commission approved a one-million dollar grant to the Shady Spring Public Service District for improvements to their sewer system.

By approving the grant, Shady Spring PSD will not need to borrow the money for upgrades. This will in turn, not raise sewer rates for people in the area.

“It’s part of the art money, it’s part of the American Rescue money and it’s exactly what it’s for and we stay tight on the guidelines on what this money is for and this is a perfect example of helping the communities and doing the right thing with the money.” said Greg Duckworth, Raleigh County Commissioner.

Duckworth states that the construction for the new system should start sometime in March.