BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office needs your help looking for a missing teen.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting the assistance of the public in locating Lilly Scott, age 15. Scott was last known to be in the Stanaford area of Raleigh County. She is a white female approximately 5″4′, weighing 100 lbs., with brown hair and eyes.

If anyone has information about where she is, you can contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300, 911 or contact Crimestoppers.